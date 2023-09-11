The Kota story: Are students crippled with the stress, fear of failure?

New economic corridor may drive big gains for rail, infrastructure firms

Carbon black demand expected to grow at 5-6% on macroeconomic factors: PCBL

Open access solar capacity addition falls 3.6% to 712 MW in Apr-Jun: Report

G20 summit costs Delhi traders $120 mn in revenue dur to partial shutdown

IIT Mandi punishes students for ragging incident; suspends 10 for 6 months

Another student dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota, 19th case this year

As Kota suicides climb, authorities ask PGs to install spring-loaded fans

On a hot afternoon, inside the main building of Allen Academy, the largest coaching institute in Kota, a large screen facing a row of seats for visitors shows a hapless

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com