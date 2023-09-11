The Kota story: Are students crippled with the stress, fear of failure?

As Kota suicides climb, authorities ask PGs to install spring-loaded fans
Another student dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota, 19th case this year
Kota coaching institutes address student suicide, focus on mental wellbeing
Amid rising suicides, NITI Aayog plans healthcare programme for children
IIT Mandi punishes students for ragging incident; suspends 10 for 6 months
G20 summit costs Delhi traders $120 mn in revenue dur to partial shutdown
Open access solar capacity addition falls 3.6% to 712 MW in Apr-Jun: Report
Carbon black demand expected to grow at 5-6% on macroeconomic factors: PCBL
NITI Aayog spearheads efforts to standardise battery swapping policy
New economic corridor may drive big gains for rail, infrastructure firms