The online ad cookie is crumbling as Google Chrome secures privacy

The year 2024 will bring fundamental changes to digital advertising when Google’s Chrome browser starts phasing out third-party cookies. In the first quarter of 2024, the cookies will be turned off for 1 per cent of Chrome users, or reportedly some 30 million people. Google will ramp up restrictions to 100 per cent of users by the third quarter of 2024.
Cookies are small files that websites send to your browser to track your browsing activity, like history, searches, and browsed pages, according to Norton. They have been the foundation of global digital advertising for more than three