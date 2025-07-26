Historic port to future hub: Thoothukudi's giant leap for global reach

Thoothukudi — a port city that once powered the trade ambitions of the Pandyas and Cholas, and later the Portuguese, Dutch, and British — is now firmly back on the economic map. With a legacy of maritime commerce dating back to the 6th century BCE, it is now riding a fresh wave of industrial momentum. This Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a newly upgraded airport in Thoothukudi, making it only the second city in Tamil Nadu — after Chennai — to boast full connectivity by air, road, rail, and sea. The move is set to accelerate the region’s