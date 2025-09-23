Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Union Cabinet likely to consider ₹70,000 cr maritime initiatives soon

Union Cabinet likely to consider ₹70,000 cr maritime initiatives soon

Queries sent to the ministry of ports shipping and waterways remained unanswered at the time of going to press

Ship, maritime
premium

The ministry is looking at institutions like National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development and IIFCL to manage the fund.

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet may soon consider a ₹70,000 crore package, comprising three schemes, to boost India’s maritime and indigenous shipbuilding capacities, according to officials in the know of the deliberations. 
Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a slew of shipbuilding initiatives worth ₹70,000 crore, citing ₹6 trillion paid to foreign shipping operators for Indian goods a year. The proposals include around ₹25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund (MDF), around ₹25,000 crore shipbuilding cluster programme for development of greenfield shipyards, expansion of brownfield shipyards and shipbuilding ecosystems, and approximately ₹20,000 crore revamped state support programme for shipbuilding — the second
Topics : maritime sector maritime projects Union Cabinet Shipbuilding
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon