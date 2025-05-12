UP bullish on green energy, approves CBG projects worth ₹6K crore

Uttar Pradesh recently approved new active pipeline compressed biogas (CBG) projects totalling ₹6,000 crore.

Currently, 25 CBG plants with a combined capacity of 213 tonnes per day (TBD) are functional in UP, accounting for 20 per cent of the operational CBG infrastructure in India. It is followed by Gujarat with 21 operational plants (16 per cent) and Maharashtra with 12 (9 per cent).

Additionally, the state has 129 new CBG plants in different stages of development.

According to a senior official, UP plans to expand CBG capacity to 1,000 TPD, bio-coal to 4,000 TPD, and bio-diesel to 2,000 kilo litres