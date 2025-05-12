Monday, May 12, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UP bullish on green energy, approves CBG projects worth ₹6K crore

UP bullish on green energy, approves CBG projects worth ₹6K crore

Currently, 25 CBG plants with a combined capacity of 213 tonnes per day (TBD) are functional in UP, accounting for 20 per cent of the operational CBG infrastructure in India

A CBG plant converts organic waste into fuel, which can be used as an alternative to natural gas.

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh recently approved new active pipeline compressed biogas (CBG) projects totalling ₹6,000 crore. 
 
Currently, 25 CBG plants with a combined capacity of 213 tonnes per day (TBD) are functional in UP, accounting for 20 per cent of the operational CBG infrastructure in India. It is followed by Gujarat with 21 operational plants (16 per cent) and Maharashtra with 12 (9 per cent). 
 
Additionally, the state has 129 new CBG plants in different stages of development.
 
According to a senior official, UP plans to expand CBG capacity to 1,000 TPD, bio-coal to 4,000 TPD, and bio-diesel to 2,000 kilo litres
