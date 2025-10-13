UP govt to hold global roadshows to attract manufacturing investments

The Uttar Pradesh government will hold international roadshows to attract large-scale investments in manufacturing as part of its ‘Make in UP’ push.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government is targeting ₹3 trillion in manufacturing investments in 2025-26, up from ₹2.81 trillion in FY25.

“International roadshows are being planned in priority markets to attract a diversified portfolio of global investments," said Alok Kumar, state additional chief secretary for MSME and export promotion and infrastructure & industrial development. The state also plans to align with the 'China+1' strategy, wherein global corporations are seeking to expand supply chains beyond China.

The UP Industrial Investment &