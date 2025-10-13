Monday, October 13, 2025 | 07:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / UP govt to hold global roadshows to attract manufacturing investments

UP govt to hold global roadshows to attract manufacturing investments

The Yogi Adityanath-led government is targeting ₹3 trillion in manufacturing investments in 2025-26, up from ₹2.81 trillion in FY25

Yogi Adityanath, Narendra Modi, UP Investors Summit, UP CM Yogi Adityanath
premium

Following the UP Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2023, which drew over 19,000 investment proposals worth nearly ₹40 trillion, a large chunk of projects have entered the implementation or production stage. | photo: PTI

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh government will hold international roadshows to attract large-scale investments in manufacturing as part of its ‘Make in UP’ push.
 
The Yogi Adityanath-led government is targeting ₹3 trillion in manufacturing investments in 2025-26, up from ₹2.81 trillion in FY25.
 
“International roadshows are being planned in priority markets to attract a diversified portfolio of global investments," said Alok Kumar, state additional chief secretary for MSME and export promotion and infrastructure & industrial development. The state also plans to align with the 'China+1' strategy, wherein global corporations are seeking to expand supply chains beyond China.
 
The UP Industrial Investment &
Topics : Made in India Car manufacturer Electric Vehicles UP Investors Summit
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon