UP unveils AI push, to train 1 mn people monthly with Google, Microsoft

Uttar Pradesh will partner with technology giants Microsoft, Intel, and Google to train each month nearly a million people, including teachers, farmers and the youth, in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data analytics, and cybersecurity, said a senior government officer.

It is drafting an AI Policy under the ‘Vision 2047’ programme to use AI in education, agriculture, security, health care, and align governance with the evolving technology.

“We are looking to train 150,000 people each month with industry-ready certifications as part of the AI Pragya programme,” said the officer.

The state has said it will invest more than ₹10,700