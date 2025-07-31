Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / UP unveils AI push, to train 1 mn people monthly with Google, Microsoft

UP unveils AI push, to train 1 mn people monthly with Google, Microsoft

State to invest ₹10,700 crore in AI City project

Under the UP Data Centre Policy 2021, the state government is eyeing private investment worth ₹30,000 crore with the setting up of eight private data centre parks with a 900 megawatt (mw) capacity.

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh will partner with technology giants Microsoft, Intel, and Google to train each month nearly a million people, including teachers, farmers and the youth, in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data analytics, and cybersecurity, said a senior government officer.
 
It is drafting an AI Policy under the ‘Vision 2047’ programme to use AI in education, agriculture, security, health care, and align governance with the evolving technology.
 
“We are looking to train 150,000 people each month with industry-ready certifications as part of the AI Pragya programme,” said the officer.
 
The state has said it will invest more than ₹10,700
