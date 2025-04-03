Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 07:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Urban demand weakness, inflation likely to drag FMCG volumes in Q4FY25

Urban demand weakness, inflation likely to drag FMCG volumes in Q4FY25

Dabur India, maker of Hajmola candy and Real fruit juices, said that its India FMCG business is likely to decline to mid-single digits due to delayed and truncated winters

FMCG SHOP, GST
Premium

According to a note from Nomura, FMCG sales are expected to grow 5.2 per cent on account of price increases, and volume growth is expected to remain stable.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Subdued demand, especially in the urban sector, coupled with inflation is likely to be a drag on the volumes of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in the fourth and final quarter of financial year 2025 (FY25).
 
In its quarterly update, Dabur India, maker of Hajmola candy and Real fruit juices, said that its India FMCG business is likely to decline to mid-single digits due to delayed and truncated winters and a slowdown in urban markets.
 
“As a result, Dabur’s consolidated revenue is expected to be flattish during Q4,” the company stated, while adding, “due to impact of inflation coupled with
Topics : FMCGs Inflation rise Urban India

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon