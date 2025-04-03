Urban demand weakness, inflation likely to drag FMCG volumes in Q4FY25

Subdued demand, especially in the urban sector, coupled with inflation is likely to be a drag on the volumes of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in the fourth and final quarter of financial year 2025 (FY25).

In its quarterly update, Dabur India, maker of Hajmola candy and Real fruit juices, said that its India FMCG business is likely to decline to mid-single digits due to delayed and truncated winters and a slowdown in urban markets.

“As a result, Dabur’s consolidated revenue is expected to be flattish during Q4,” the company stated, while adding, “due to impact of inflation coupled with