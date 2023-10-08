US biggest export destination for Indian smartphones in Apr-Jul: Govt data

India exported smartphones worth $ 4.67 billion in April-July this fiscal, following a multifold jump in shipments to the US, which emerged as the biggest destination for India-made devices, according to government data.

The smartphone exports to the US jumped multiple times to $ 1.67 billion during the first four months of this fiscal against $ 284.6 million a year ago, the commerce ministry data showed.

The US accounted for one-third of the shipments in value terms.

The US was followed by the UAE ($ 836.36 million), the Netherlands ($ 379.3 million), the UK ($ 336.27 million), Italy ($ 245.7 million), and the Czech Republic ($ 230.25 million).

Overall India's export of smartphones in 2022-23 was $ 10.95 billion. During April-July 2023-24, smartphone exports soared by 99.52 per cent over April-July 2022-23.

Prior to 2022-23, the smartphone exports were non-existent, so the data was not captured.

After the announcement of the Product Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme and the entry of US-based iPhone maker Apple into domestic manufacturing, India is emerging as a major production hub for smartphones.