Monday, October 06, 2025 | 11:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Datanomics: H-1B visa hopefuls face longer waits amid US govt shutdown

Datanomics: H-1B visa hopefuls face longer waits amid US govt shutdown

The new H-1B visa petitions are likely to be hampered the most since the Department of Labor (DOL) - which certifies labor condition applications (LCAs) required for H-1Bs - has shut down its systems

Visa Application
premium

Within India, Chennai had the least expected time of interview appointments for visitor visas (B-1/B-2). For F, M and J visas, the expected time was two months.

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While the United States (US) embassy in India has tried to dispel the fear of longer queues for visas due to the US government shutdown, there are appr­e­hensions in several quarters. The processing of new H-1B visa applications is likely to be most affected as the Department of Labor has shut down its systems. But how much is the waiting time for the interview appointment in India and other parts of the world? And what is the share of H-1B in this?  
 
Waiting for visa
As of September 2025,  the expected time of interview appointments for visitor visa (B-1/B-2)
Topics : H1B Visa US visa norm US Visas immigration
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon