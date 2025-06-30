Uttar Pradesh expects tourist inflow to double to 1.3 billion in 2025

Uttar Pradesh (UP) is expecting tourist arrivals to hit 1.3 billion in 2025, indicating a significant uptick in its tourism economy.

This would be a 100 per cent jump over 2024, when the state had logged tourist inflow of 650 million. In 2023, it had recorded nearly 480 million domestic and international visitors.

Varanasi attracted more than 11 million tourists, an increase of 8.2 million from the previous year.

To accommodate the growing number of backpackers, about 100,000 new hotel rooms have been added to the existing inventory across UP.

The state’s foreign tourist inflow has witnessed a notable rise,