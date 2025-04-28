Viceroy Properties to enter commercial realty with Rs 1,600 crore plan

Mumbai-based Viceroy Properties will venture into commercial real estate development with an investment outlay of ₹1,600 crore in the next five years, Cyrus Mody, managing partner at the firm told Business Standard in an exclusive interaction.

The development of 1.2 million square feet (mn sq ft) in area, including office and retail space will begin by the end of this year, in Mumbai, Mody said.

“We're planning a few commercial offices, built to lease. We think that there's a lot of up demand in the commercial sector,” he said, outlining the outlook of the commercial realty market.

India’s commercial leasing