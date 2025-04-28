Monday, April 28, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Viceroy Properties to enter commercial realty with Rs 1,600 crore plan

Viceroy Properties to enter commercial realty with Rs 1,600 crore plan

India's commercial leasing market has seen a high growth phase post Covid, with both office space and retail witnessing robust demand in 2024, which is expected to rise further in 2025

The upcoming residential projects include a 2-acre luxury project on the coastal road in Versova and a few luxury projects in Bandra

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Mumbai-based Viceroy Properties will venture into commercial real estate development with an investment outlay of ₹1,600 crore in the next five years, Cyrus Mody, managing partner at the firm told Business Standard in an exclusive interaction. 
 
The development of 1.2 million square feet (mn sq ft) in area, including office and retail space will begin by the end of this year, in Mumbai, Mody said.
 
“We're planning a few commercial offices, built to lease. We think that there's a lot of up demand in the commercial sector,” he said, outlining the outlook of the commercial realty market. 
 
India’s commercial leasing
