Video gaming firms seek distinction from RMG companies in letter to PMO

Stakeholders have requested the government to break the existing categorisation of online games into two separate categories - video games and real money games, "for fair and equitable policymaking"

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

In a letter to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), a consortium of over 70 Indian video game studios, including players like Outlier Games, Super Gaming, and Newgen Gaming, has asked for the creation of a comprehensive policy for the gaming industry that differentiates video games from real-money games.

Sent on July 8, the letter, which was reviewed by Business Standard, presents ten key recommendations to the PMO and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) as part of the National Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) Policy, aimed at accelerating growth in the nascent

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

