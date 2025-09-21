H-1B fee hike a wake-up call for GCCs to move up the value chain

The US decision to charge $100,000 for all new H-1B visa applications is a setback for the IT services industry, which will have to further reduce its dependence on that channel. However, experts said it will boost the already booming global capability centres (GCCs) in India as companies offshore more critical work.

Many have described this move as America’s loss and India’s gain, predicting a reverse brain drain with more professionals returning from the US to take up jobs in the thousands of GCCs spread across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Gurugram.

“Companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, which are major