Monday, May 26, 2025 | 10:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / We are sowing the seed for the future, says L&T's Subramanian Sarma

We are sowing the seed for the future, says L&T's Subramanian Sarma

A few weeks ago, we had a meeting with the Ministry of Power and the minister was talking about adding 30 gigawatt (Gw) of additional thermal power capacity in India as the demand is rising

L&T
Premium

Subramanian Sarma, Deputy Managing Director & President at construction and engineering powerhouse Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Dev ChatterjeeJaden Mathew Paul New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 10:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Subramanian Sarma, deputy managing director and president at construction and engineering powerhouse Larsen & Toubro (L&T), oversees the company's fast-growing hydrocarbon, onshore and offshore, carbonlite solutions, green and clean energy, asset management, and offshore wind businesses. In an interview with Jaden Mathew Paul and Dev Chatterjee, Sarma shares insights into L&T’s vision for hydrogen and clean energy ventures, and outlines the company’s strategy to transform India’s green energy sector. Edited excerpts:
 
With US President Donald Trump’s stand on the tariff war, how do you look at the current environment in India for the energy business?
 
I do not see
Topics : L&T Larsen & Toubro (L&T) energy sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon