Pharmaceutical exports from India have come under the scanner after sporadic incidents of contaminated or substandard medicines. This led to the government asking cough syrup exporters to test their batches at Central Drugs Laboratories before shipping. Speaking to Sohini Das, Udaya Bhaskar, director general of the Pharmaceutical Exports Promotion Council (Pharmexcil) shares his views on the situation. Edited excerpts.How are Pharma exports from India doing in 2023-24?Last financial year India exported $25.4 bn worth of pharmaceutical products, registering a growth of 3.25 per cent. For the current fiscal, we have data for April and May – in April there has been a 10.45 per cent growth which is the highest in the recent past for a month. However, in May the growth slipped, clocking only a 0.78 per cent year-on-year growth. When both months are taken together, there is a growth rate of 5.1 per cent so far this year. I am expecting that in FY24 our Pharma exports will touch $28 bn or so. The general growth rate is around 5 per cent or so. We have seen good growth in the US and European markets. This financial year there is a 10.47 per cent growth in the US market and Brazil has also recorded 29.2 per cent growth; from a negative growth last year, the UK too has now recorded a 12.58 per cent growth rate. The problem has been the African region where the exports have shown a negative growth last year – down by about 5-6 per cent. This year there is a growth of 4.9 per cent compared to the same period of last year (April-May) in the African region. Last year the reasons behind the African region not doing well in terms of exports are a reduction in spending by NGOs (who buy our HIV, TB and malaria drugs for the region), economic and political crises in some of the countries in the region, and also inventory build-up from excess buying during the Covid19 period. Africa has a 14 per cent share of India’s exports. So, it’s an important market.Did you face any apprehension among buyers when you visited Africa recently? In the initial months after the Gambia and Uzbekistan incidents, there was a sense of concern amongst the industry, the country regulators and the overseas buyers. They always used to enquire about what is happening – they were asking some of our big exporters about what exactly is happening. They wanted to know why something like this was happening, and if there is indeed any question of quality in our exports. However, now, after the CDSCO has taken some positive steps, people are not seriously pursuing this matter anymore.Do you think testing export batches of cough syrups at Central Drugs Laboratories (CDL) will delay shipments?Now several guidelines have come up on testing – for example, Gambia recently came up with guidelines to test Pharma products from India prior to shipments. Nigeria has always had a rule of testing samples before they were exported. Cough syrup exporters now also need to get tests done at CDLs before they are approved for export. As such manufacturers test products made at their site and submit a certificate of analysis (CoA) as part of existing guidelines. So, there are actually several levels of tests happening. For a cough syrup consignment, there are now three levels of testing – manufacturers’ CoA, CDL testing, and country-specific testing (as applicable).I feel that once guidelines are in place it is the manufacturers’ duty to adhere to them, and the regulator’s duty to ensure compliance. Quality is a continuous process. Instead of asking the industry to send cough syrup samples for testing, we need to frame guidelines for the same. We need to identify the companies that make these cough syrups and ask them for information on vendors who supply the particular ingredients in question like propylene glycol and diethylene glycol etc and also identify the states from which these are coming. We need to go for root cause analysis.Today we have an issue with cough syrups, which constitute around $15 mn of our exports. If tomorrow, any other product comes under the scanner, which has a much higher volume and value, then testing the samples at CDLs will become a tedious task. We cannot make decisions based on aberrations.There are millions of batches going for exports, and only a few batches have had problems, but that is enough to dampen the image or perception of the Pharma industry here. Therefore, we need to focus on continuous quality assurance.How many memberships have you suspended or cancelled in the wake of these incidents?We have suspended memberships of around four or five companies so far. However, we are not the regulator, so our action is limited to seeking information from our exporters. In cases where exporters have not satisfactorily responded to the information (related suppliers etc) sought from them, then we have gone ahead with the suspension of memberships.