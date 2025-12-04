Weak rupee may raise fertiliser import, production costs and subsidy load

India’s fertiliser subsidy could rise further as the sharp depreciation of the rupee in recent days increases the landed cost of imports and raises domestic production expenses, particularly for urea and DAP whose retail prices are fixed. Companies cannot pass on this additional burden to farmers, experts and industry players said.

Between April to October 2025, India has imported almost 137 per cent more urea during the corresponding period of last year while DAP imports during the same period last been almost 69 per cent more than April-October 2024, industry data showed. NP/NPKS imports too have risen by almost 81