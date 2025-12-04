Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 09:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Weak rupee may raise fertiliser import, production costs and subsidy load

Weak rupee may raise fertiliser import, production costs and subsidy load

A sliding rupee could make both fertiliser imports and domestic production costlier, pushing the subsidy bill higher as urea and DAP prices remain fixed for farmers

fertiliser, farmer
premium

Sources said that if the rupee depreciates by a minimum of Rs 3 against the dollar, domestic production cost of urea could rise by at least Rs 700 per tonne, while the imported price of urea could go up by Rs 1,200 per tonne.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s fertiliser subsidy could rise further as the sharp depreciation of the rupee in recent days increases the landed cost of imports and raises domestic production expenses, particularly for urea and DAP whose retail prices are fixed. Companies cannot pass on this additional burden to farmers, experts and industry players said.
 
Between April to October 2025, India has imported almost 137 per cent more urea during the corresponding period of last year while DAP imports during the same period last been almost 69 per cent more than April-October 2024, industry data showed. NP/NPKS imports too have risen by almost 81
Topics : Industry News Rupee fertilisers Urea
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon