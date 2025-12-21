Weakening rupee makes long-haul travel costlier in 2025, data shows

India’s outbound travel may become costlier with packages for destinations across US, Europe, Australia, the Maldives, and some island nations expected to rise up to 14 per cent from 2024, according to data from Cox & Kings. The price escalations could be a response to the Rupee breaching the 91-per-dollar mark last week.

Airfares on long-haul routes which are closely linked to dollar pricing, such as India–US, India–Canada, and select West Asia sectors, have seen fare increases of 10-28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) driven by fuel costs, currency pressures, and sustained demand. The falling Indian currency has been hurting travel