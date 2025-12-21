Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 11:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Weakening rupee makes long-haul travel costlier in 2025, data shows

Weakening rupee makes long-haul travel costlier in 2025, data shows

Weak rupee and higher airfares are pushing up overseas travel costs for Indians, with long-haul destinations seeing package prices rise by up to 14% in 2025

Airfares on long-haul routes which are closely linked to dollar pricing, such as India–US, India–Canada, and select West Asia sectors, have seen fare increases of 10-28 per cent year-on-year

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

India’s outbound travel may become costlier with packages for destinations across US, Europe, Australia, the Maldives, and some island nations expected to rise up to 14 per cent from 2024, according to data from Cox & Kings. The price escalations could be a response to the Rupee breaching the 91-per-dollar mark last week. 
 
Airfares on long-haul routes which are closely linked to dollar pricing, such as India–US, India–Canada, and select West Asia sectors, have seen fare increases of 10-28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) driven by fuel costs, currency pressures, and sustained demand. The falling Indian currency has been hurting travel
