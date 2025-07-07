Anti-obesity drug war heats up as Wegovy and Mounjaro boost sales

The battle between two global majors vying for a larger pie of the Rs 628-crore Indian anti-obesity market is set to intensify, even as demand and sales for weight-loss drugs rise in a country with the third-highest number of people living with obesity.

India has 254 million people with generalised obesity and 351 million with abdominal obesity, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research–INDIAB (India Diabetes) study.

This segment has been in demand with the India launch of Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro (tirzepatide) in March and Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy (semaglutide) last month. While the former is currently priced between Rs