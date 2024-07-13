What the shortage of railway employees means for the life of a loco driver

A 38-year-old locomotive pilot from Mumbai has a bittersweet feeling about the festival season, starting with Raksha Bandhan next month. He is thrilled that his sister is coming over from Jabalpur, but disappointed that he will be working on the day of the festival.



“My sister’s husband lost his job during Covid, so my sister had to start working. They have saved some money to be able to visit us in Mumbai and they will stay till Ganesh Chaturthi. But, like several other loco pilots, I am working on the Raksha Bandhan day,” he says.



