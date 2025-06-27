Women do better than men in education but don't get enough salaried jobs

“Girls outshine boys” say news headlines when school exam results come out. But excellence in school and college education is not leading to enough salaried jobs for women.

Even as they gain greater access to higher studies, women often face systemic barriers when entering the labour market. That results in fewer stable, well-paid jobs and limited opportunities for career advancement, according to an analysis of data in ‘The Global Gender Gap Report 2025’, which was released by the World Economic Forum this month.

India ranks 131st among 148 countries in the Gender Gap Index, slipping two places from 2024. Girls