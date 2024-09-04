Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Working capital cycle shortest in 25 years at 47.8 days, shows data

Working capital cycle shortest in 25 years at 47.8 days, shows data

If the current trend holds, this would mark the shortest net working capital cycle in at least a quarter-century

corporate earning
Premium

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 12:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A key indicator of corporate efficiency may now be better than at any time since the turn of the millennium.

The net working capital cycle — a crucial measure that tracks the time a company takes to convert current assets like inventory into sales and then collect the money from customers — has seen remarkable improvement. According to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the average company needed nearly 90 days to complete this cycle in 1999-2000. Fast forward to 2023-24, based on the latest available data, that figure has nearly halved to 47.8 days.

While

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon