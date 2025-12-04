Worli emerges as India's ultra-luxury housing hub with ₹5,500 crore sales

Worli has become India’s ultra-luxury housing hub, logging Rs 5,500 crore in home sales priced over Rs 40 crore in two years, according to a report by Anarock and 360 One Wealth.

How dominant is Worli in India’s ultra-luxury housing segment?

In the past three years, Worli recorded 40 such deals worth Rs 7,500 crore and more than 20 transactions exceeding Rs 100 crore each. It now captures 40 per cent of India’s ultra-luxury apartment market, with top towers in the locality fetching Rs 65,000–1,00,000 per square foot.

What is driving the micro-market’s transformation?

Land deals worth Rs 7,600 crore