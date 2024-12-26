Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 07:57 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Year Ender 2024: After initial hiccups, 10-min food delivery makes a return

Year Ender 2024: After initial hiccups, 10-min food delivery makes a return

As the demand for convenience rises, instant food-delivery platforms that had shut down or scaled back operations in previous years witnessed renewed success in 2024. In this race, Ola Dash is the lat

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a
Premium

(Representative Image)

Udisha Srivastav Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s quick commerce sector has witnessed a revival this year, following the failure of similar initiatives by Swiggy and Zomato in 2023.
 
The initial attempts by these food aggregators, through Swiggy Express and Zomato Instant, promised 10-minute delivery but faced operational challenges that led to their shutdown.
 
With the evolving landscape of the food delivery industry, these companies are now revisiting the idea of ultra-fast delivery, driven by advancements in technology, improved logistics, and changing customer demands for speed and convenience.
 
Quick or instant food delivery refers to delivering ready-to-eat meals, typically under 10 to 30 minutes.
 
Linking the rise
Topics : Food delivery in India Food delivery online food delivery Swiggy Zomato Year ender 2024

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon