Crisil SME Tracker: Lean inventory will shore up chemicals units' profits



These MSMEs — comprising 28-30 per cent of the overall sector and catering mainly to dyes and pigments, agrochemicals, and some niche chemicals — are expected to see revenue growth of 2-4 per cent in FY24. CRISIL Research expects the chemicals industry’s revenue to grow 5-7 per cent in 2023-24 (FY24), supported by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the specialty chemicals segment.





But, their profits may be hurt by headwinds such as geopolitical tensions, even as robust domestic demand partially offsets weak exports.



Dyes and pigments are expected to grow in single digits in FY24, because of a major natural calamity in Turkey followed by a potential slowdown in major economies such as the US and Europe. Exports, which constitute 48-50 per cent of Indian production by value, have declined by 25-30 per cent, with Turkey accounting for some 10 per cent of the dyes and pigments industries’ total exports. The specialty chemicals segment constituted 19-21 per cent of the overall chemicals industry in FY22 and is expected to grow 7-9 per cent in FY24, led by construction chemicals and agrochemicals, where the end-users are expected to log double-digit revenue growth.

Also Read CRISIL SME Tracker: Strong domestic demand to drive pharma growth in FY23 Domestic demand to drive textile sector growth in FY24: CRISIL SME Tracker Sugar industry MSME margins hit by flat product prices: CRISIL SME TRACKER Commercial spaces re-open vistas for security service firms: CRISIL Revenue growth of IT firms in FY24 to be 7-9% lower than FY23: CRISIL Disposal of delayed payment cases by micro, small industries at 5-year low Chatroom: EO fulfilment can start from date of issue of EPCG authorisation Chatroom: Replacement part can be imported under EPCG scheme for spares Domestic demand to drive textile sector growth in FY24: CRISIL SME Tracker