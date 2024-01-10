Sensex (    %)
                        
Nine out of ten MSMEs expect to make profits in 2024, says report

Many companies plan to increase hiring and most expect they will need loans

Indian economy

A quick disbursal of loans, digitally enabled loan journeys emerged as the top factors considered while choosing a loan provider this year

Ajinkya Kawale
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Nine out of 10 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) expect to make profits in calendar year 2024 on the back of consumer demand and ease of doing business, said a report on Wednesday.

Around 44 per cent of MSMEs expect to hire more employees and 18 per cent expect to reduce their headcount. MSMEs polled for the report by digital lender NeoGrowth said they have benefited from government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Prime Minister Employment Generation Program and Skill India. As many as 60 per cent of MSMEs met their business targets in 2023.
Six out of 10 businesses across sectors anticipate the need for credit in 2024. The trading services sector expects the highest demand for loans.

A quick disbursal of loans, digitally enabled loan journeys emerged as the top factors considered while choosing a loan provider this year.

Mumbai-based NeoGrowth surveyed around 3,000 business owners across 25 cities for the study.  

“Small businesses will continue to take centre stage in India’s growth story, and we are thrilled to be part of their journey by providing them timely credit to meet their evolving business needs,” said Arun Nayyar, managing director and chief executive officer of NeoGrowth.

Topics : MSMEs MSME welfare economy welfare schemes India economy

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

