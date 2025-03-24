Textiles set for revival in FY25 on stable cotton, stronger RMG exports

The textile industry is expected to recover this financial year after two years of contraction, driven by stable cotton prices, improving exports of readymade garments (RMG) and steady domestic demand. Revival of RMG exports augurs well for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which account for 80 per cent of the textile value chain.

In FY24, the SMEs were hit hard as a 25 per cent drop in cotton prices and weak RMG exports pulled down the industry revenue despite steady domestic demand.

This financial year, while domestic demand for cotton yarn is expected to be a tad slower than