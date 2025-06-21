International Yoga Day 2025: 50+ inspiring quotes to share and reflect on

International Yoga Day 2025 will be observed on June 21, marking the 11th anniversary of this global celebration. The day is dedicated to recognising yoga’s immense physical, mental, and spiritual benefits. This year, the theme for Yoga Day is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” which highlights yoga’s unifying power in fostering harmony between humans and the planet.
To help you celebrate the day mindfully, here’s a collection of 50+ uplifting quotes on yoga — from ancient wisdom to modern reflections — perfect for sharing with loved ones or adding to your personal mantra.
International Yoga Day 2025: 50+ quotes to share
- “Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self." – Bhagavad Gita
- "Yoga does not just change the way we see things, it transforms the person who sees." – B.K.S. Iyengar
- "The body benefits from movement, and the mind benefits from stillness." – Sakyong Mipham
- "Yoga is the golden key that unlocks the door to peace, tranquility, and joy." – B.K.S. Iyengar
- "Yoga means addition – addition of energy, strength and beauty to body, mind and soul." – Amit Ray
- "When you align with nature through yoga, healing follows naturally."
- "One Earth, One Health — yoga connects our inner peace to global harmony."
- "A healthy planet begins with healthy beings — practice yoga for both."
- "Yoga is the bridge between a peaceful mind and a balanced world."
- "The planet heals when we do — yoga is our collective medicine."
- "Yoga teaches us to cure what need not be endured and endure what cannot be cured." – B.K.S. Iyengar
- "Inhale the future, exhale the past."
- "Through yoga, we become aware of our connection to everything around us."
- "Inner peace begins the moment you choose not to allow another person or event to control your emotions."
- "Yoga is not about touching your toes, it's about what you learn on the way down."
- "Yoga is the fountain of youth. You’re only as young as your spine is flexible."
- "A healthy outside starts from a healthy inside – yoga makes it possible."
- "Yoga is the art of awareness on the canvas of body, mind, and soul."
- "True yoga is not about the shape of your body, but the shape of your life."
- "Stretch your body, still your mind – this is the yoga way."
- "Let your yoga practice be a celebration of life."
- "Yoga adds years to your life and life to your years."
- "Yoga is the practice of quieting the mind." – Patanjali
- "The rhythm of the body, the melody of the mind & the harmony of the soul create the symphony of life — that's yoga."
- "Yoga brings harmony between man and nature." – Narendra Modi
- "Yoga is the perfect opportunity to be curious about who you are." – Jason Crandell
- "In truth, yoga doesn’t take time – it gives time." – Ganga White
- "Yoga is the dance of every cell with the music of every breath that creates inner serenity and harmony." – Debasish Mridha
- "You cannot always control what goes on outside. But you can always control what goes on inside." – Wayne Dyer
- "Yoga is the light that once lit, will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter the flame." – B.K.S. Iyengar
- "Yoga is not just a workout. It’s about working on yourself."
- "Yoga is a mirror to look at ourselves from within."
- "Peace is the foundation of yoga. Practice and the rest will follow."
- "Yoga empowers you to rediscover a sense of wholeness in your life."
- "Breathe deeply and let go of all that doesn’t serve you — that’s yoga."
- "Yoga is a path to freedom. With its constant practice, we can free ourselves from fear, anguish and loneliness." – Indra Devi
- "Yoga cultivates the ways of maintaining a balanced attitude in day-to-day life."
- "Yoga is not a religion. It is a science of well-being."
- "A mind free from all disturbances is yoga." – Patanjali
- "Yoga takes you into the present moment, the only place where life exists."
- "Yoga begins right where I am – not where I was yesterday or where I long to be."
- "Yoga reveals to you the beauty of mindfulness and the power of breath."
- "The nature of yoga is to shine the light of awareness into the darkest corners of the body." – Jason Crandell
- "Meditation is a part of yoga — a tool to master the mind and let go of the noise."
- "Yoga aligns the mind, body, and soul to create a life of harmony."
- "Yoga is the pause button to your fast-paced life."
- "Celebrate International Yoga Day by reconnecting with your true self."
- "Yoga: where you find strength in silence and courage in calm."
- "Every breath in yoga is a step toward healing."
- "Let yoga be your path to inner power and global peace."
- "One Earth, One Health — yoga reminds us we’re all connected."
- "Through yoga, we find balance, in ourselves and in the world."