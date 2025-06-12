Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fathers' Day 2025: Friendly budget gift ideas to make your dad feel special

Fathers' Day 2025 will be celebrated on June 15. Get your dads gifts that interest them instead of sticking with boring ideas. So, here's a list friendly budgeted gift options

Father’s Day 2025 is just around the corner, falling on Sunday, June 15. In India, the day is marked by heartfelt gestures – be it handwritten notes, thoughtful gifts, or family outings  – as people honour the love, sacrifices, and guidance of fathers and father figures.
  Special lunches at restaurants or at home are also common. Children use meaningful gestures and personalised gifts to show their gratitude. Honoring fathers and strengthening family bonds are the main goals of the day. 
 
So, here are some of the tips to help you choose the perfect gift for your father. The greatest gifts are those that express your gratitude and are frequently items he would not normally buy for himself. Therefore, ditch the boring ideas and get a few meaningful friendly budget gifts ideas for your father on this special day celebrations. 

Father's Day 2025: 7 Best friendly budget gifts ideas for your fathers 

    • A customised wood sign
 
Let your children use craft letters and scrapbook paper to create a wooden plaque that has been stained or painted. Your fathers will enjoy showing it off in his office or home table.
 
    • A personalised mug 
 
Create a vinyl decal with a personalised message for your father and your child's handwriting. Select a "World's Best Dad" mug and personalise it with a unique touch.  
 
    • Customisation portrait
 
Make a vibrant, personalised photo that showcases your special perspective on your father to honor him. All you need is card stock in vibrant colors, printable templates for facial features, and dad-themed accessories like bow ties and glasses.
 
    • Multi-tool Pen/Kit 
 
Around the house, our fathers mostly enjoy playing Bob, the Builder. Fixing things that might or might not need to be fixed is their favorite pastime, whether it is piercing a wall or fixing a leaking tap. A multi-tool pen or multi-tool kit is a wonderful way to thank the handyman dads for their efforts to keep the house functional.
 
    • Coffee/Tea Kit 
 
Dads usually rely on their tea or coffee to get through the day. Give them a coffee/tea kit with a range of flavors to sample to add a unique twist to their custom especially for their office table.  
 
    • Sneakers/Boots
 
How recently did your dad treat himself to some nice shoes? Make it happen by providing him with a pair of durable boots or sneakers that complement his daily aesthetics.
 
    • A smart home device 
 
Even when everything’s working great, dads often find a way to keep themselves busy. Give them devices like Google Nest Hub, Alexa, Vacuum Mob, and others for this Fathers’ Day to keep them busy while making their jobs easier.
 

 

 

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

