World Paper Bag Day 2024: History, Significance, quotes and more

Paper Bag Day 2024 is celebrated every year on July 12, 2024. This day aims to inform people about the harmful impacts of plastic on our environment and provide eco-friendly alternatives

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

World Paper Bag Day is celebrated every year across the world on July 12. This day aims to make people aware of the harmful impact of plastic on our environment and promote paper bag usage. Paper bags are the perfect eco-friendly alternative to non-biodegradable plastic bags.

Paper Bag 2024: History

The history of paper bags dates back to the 19th century when Francis Wolle invented the paper bag machine in 1852. Francis Wolle received a patent for his innovation. The mass production of paper bags started thereafter leading to widespread use. As awareness of plastic's harmful effects grew, people opted for eco-friendly options and this is how paper bags became the sustainable option.
Plastic Bag Day: Significance

Plastic bags are a huge threat to the environment and they can last for hundreds of years and pollute the land, water, and air. Plastic bags are huge threats for animals, and it gets into their digestive systems, with some getting stuck in them. In the end, paper bags are more environmentally friendly. They are made from wood, and renewable resources. Paper bags are easily biodegradable and they can break down naturally and wouldn't harm the environment. 

Paper Bag Day 2024: Facts

  • The other person who invented the paper bag was William Goodale and he received a patent on July 12, 1859. His design was aimed at cutting the paper to facilitate folding.
  • Margearet Eloise Knight, popularly known as “mother of the grocery bag,” designed the square and flat bottom for these paper bags. She invented the machine in 1870 to manufacture these improved bags. 
  • Walter H Deubener invented the handheld paper grocery bag in 1912.
  • In 1883, American inventor Charles Stilwell received a patent that would manufacture square-bottom bags from the U.S. Patent Office.
  • These paper bags are produced with the help of recyclable and biodegradable raw materials.
  • Paper bags are inexpensive and safe for the environment.
  • Paper bags require less time and energy to manufacture as compared to plastics. 
  • Paper bags are almost 100 percent recyclable and they can easily decompose within a month.

Paper Bags 2024: Top 10 messages and quotes to share

  • "Choosing paper bags means choosing sustainability. Let's make our planet proud."
  • "Paper bags: Lightweight, strong, and Earth-friendly. Make the switch today!"
  • "Reduce plastic, embrace paper! Let's create a cleaner future with every bag we use."
  • "From groceries to gifts, paper bags are your eco-friendly choice. Together, we can make a difference."
  • "Support renewable resources with every paper bag. Small actions lead to big changes!"
  • "Paper bags: Where style meets sustainability. Carry your values with every purchase."
  • "Make the green choice: Paper bags are biodegradable and recyclable. Let's close the loop."
  • "It's not just a bag, it's a commitment to our planet. Choose paper, choose Earth."
  • "Join the movement towards eco-friendly packaging. Paper bags are the way forward."
  • "Let's turn the page on plastic pollution. Paper bags: Better for today, better for tomorrow."

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

