Orry finds hair in Vada Pav at Ambani's pre-wedding event in Portofino

Orry is one such person who can easily be seen at all the Bollywood parties. It seems like B-town parties are incomplete without him. He is currently attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities which are taking place in Italy's Portofino.

Orry has been posting vlogs of all these pre-wedding festivities and he also recently shared an incident that happened at Portofino during a cruise trip. While shooting the vlogs, he shares a glimpse of food stalls at the event in his vlog where he could be seen explaining and reviewing delicacies.

Orry testing delicacies at Portofino

Orry gave a complete tour of the range of food stalls set up for the guests at the event. Orry, along with Tania Shroff, can be seen hopping from one stall to another tasting different delicacies and reviewing the same.

While tasting different kinds of food, they were seen tasting the 'best vada pav in Portofino'. After taking the first bite, Tania exclaims 'wow', but soon realises there's hair in it and zooms in on it. However, Orry didn't stop and took a bite of another Vada Pav and was seen reacting like he was enjoying it.

Tania had seen the hair, and said, “I wanted another bite but there’s a hair in it.”

The duo also tasted Manali Rolls (soft paranthas with eggs and masala chips), served in an empty packet of Lays with chips crushed inside the roll.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding event

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is likely to witness guests like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are part of the Shubh Ashirwad event guest list which is scheduled to take place on July 13.

Many B-town celebrities have already joined the pre-wedding events including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and many more. Cricketers like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya were also seen in the pre-wedding event. Even icon Justin Bieber also performed at the Sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika merchant.