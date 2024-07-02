Business Standard
World Sports Journalists Day 2024: History, significance, quotes, and more

World Sports Journalists Day is celebrated every year to honour and celebrate the work of sports journalists. The day also helps promote sports among the general public

Photo: www.shutterstock.com

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Every year, World Sports Journalist Day is celebrated on July 2, 2024. Sports has emerged as one of the significant career paths. Many people with special interest and deep passion for sports and journalism often pursue 'Sports Journalism'. 

Sports Journalists Day marks the success of sports media professionals and motivates them to put more effort into spreading knowledge about sports among the general public. Many news agencies organise events to honour their sports journalists on this special day.
World Sports Journalists Day 2024: History

The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) established World Sports Journalists Day on July 2, commemorating the formation day of AIPS as an organisation in 1994 during the Summer Olympics in Paris. This day is marked to honour the outstanding work of journalists in the field of sports journalism. Over the years, many sports media professionals have been honoured for their accomplishments on this special day.

World Sports Journalists Day 2024: Significance

The World Sports Journalists Day encourages and recognises the accomplishments of various sports journalists. One of the major reasons to celebrate World Sports Journalists Day 2024 is to spread awareness about sports across the globe. Many media organisations in different parts of the world organise special events in honour of sports journalists on this day. This day brings inspiration to people to make a career in sports journalism.

World Sports Journalists Day 2024: Theme

There is no special theme for World Sports Journalists Day 2024. The purpose of this day is to recognise the effort and hard work of sports journalists. 

About International Sports Press Association

There are over 160 nationals associated with the International Sports Press Association, or AIPS across the world. AIPS advocates for sports media rights, issues identification cards, which are used by many in international sporting events for credentialing, hosts programs for young sports journalists and honours excellence through its international awards. 

World Sports Journalists Day 2024: Quotes

  1. Nelson Mandela: "Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does."
  2. Ernest Hemingway: "There are only three sports: bullfighting, motor racing, and mountaineering; all the rest are merely games."
  3. Grantland Rice: "It's not whether you win or lose, it's how you play the game."
  4. Howard Cosell: "Sports is human life in microcosm."
  5. Red Smith: "Writing is easy. All you have to do is sit down at a typewriter and open a vein."
  6. Hunter S. Thompson: "For every moment of triumph, for every instance of beauty, many souls must be trampled."
  7. Al Michaels: "Do you believe in miracles? Yes!"
  8. George Orwell: "Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules, and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence: in other words, it is war minus the shooting."
  9. Jim Murray: "Sports are the toy department of human life."
  10. David Halberstam: "The great thing about sports is you constantly have to prove yourself. You have to do it all over again."

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

