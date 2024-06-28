Budget-friendly International Trips From India 2024; check the list below

Do you ever think that a foreign trip could be well under your budget? It can give you lifetime memories that never fade. The only thing that comes to your mind while planning such a thrilling expedition is your budget. What if I tell you that you can travel to some of the most exciting places in the world for just Rs 25K, wouldn't it be a great opportunity to explore amazing destinations without stretching your budget? Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Here are some top international trips that you can explore within your budget.

Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok is a heaven for travellers who want their journey to be an unforgettable one. It offers multiple places to travel like ornate temples, bustling street markets and vibrant nightlife. Immense yourself into a city of rich culture without spending a fortune, visit the Grand Palace and savour delicious street food. Hop into the tuk tuk and drive through the city's bustling streets or you can go on a boat tour in the Chao Phraya River to witness the iconic landmarks of the city from a different perspective.

Sri Lanka

If coastlines, historic sites and verdant tea estates are your thing, then board a flight from Delhi to Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka is one place that can offer you the experience of multiple things like ancient history, natural wonders, and pure relaxation without stretching your budget. You can trek amidst the picturesque vistas of Ella, visit the storied past of Anuradhapura and experience blissful beachside peace at Mirissa Beach.

Nepal

Nepal is a small country that offers a blissful experience to international travellers. Nepal is full of surprises with majestic Himalayas and picturesque hillside villages. You can witness the hospitality of Nepalese culture and trek through the breathtaking trails, and visit beautiful temples and monasteries, all at very low cost. You can explore the streets of Kathmandu, embark on a thrilling adventure in Pokhara or sleek serenity in rural villages like Bandipur to experience authentic Nepalese culture.

Vietnam

Another place that you can explore within your budget is Vietnam which offers exceptional experiences to travellers. You can navigate the vibrant streets of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City; you can also head to experience the scenic beauty of Halong Bay. Vietnam offers mouthwatering street cruises and you can witness some historic marvels like the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, and meander through lively markets. Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of a dynamic nation.

Singapore

Singapore is a place which is popular for its vibrant city-state known for its modern skyline, delicious cuisine and many other diverse tourist attractions. There are plenty of budget-friendly activities for every traveller, one can stroll the gardens by the bay and enjoy shopping sprees on Orchard Road. One can also travel to some iconic places like Marina Bay Sands and Sentosa Island and enjoy the dynamic cultural scene of the city exploring neighbourhoods such as Chinatown and Little India.

Dubai, UAE

Dubai is often associated with luxury, but one can experience the lavish city with a very economical budget. Explore iconic landmarks like Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and enjoy the stunning views of the skyline without stretching your budget. One can discover the historic Al Fahidi neighbourhood through a desert safari adventure or relax on the pristine beaches of Jumeirah for an unforgettable experience in Dubai, and do many other things without having to stress about the budget.

Malaysia

Malaysia is one of the favourite destinations for travellers to visit as it offers diverse experiences. From the bustling streets of Kuala Lumpur to the idyllic beaches of Langkawi, Malaysia. You can also experience the delicious street food, trek through ancient rainforests, and relax on the pristine islands, all within your budget. Explore the neighbourhoods of Kuala Lumpur, visit iconic landmarks like Petronas Twin Towers and head on to a foodie adventure in Penang,