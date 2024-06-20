International Yoga Day 2024: 60 best messages, quotes and statuses to share

New Delhi

International Yoga Day is celebrated all across the world on June 21, and the day serves as a platform to raise awareness about the manifold benefits of practising Yoga. The world is celebrating the 10th anniversary of International Yoga Day in 2024 which is a special occasion and the theme for this year is "Yoga for Self and Society," emphasising the role of yoga in fostering well-being and societal harmony.

The point is to promote Yoga which is a movement that enhances resilience and promotes well-being among individuals in society. This day holds special significance, entering on promoting the practice of yoga and its associated benefits.

On this special day, people share special quotes, messages, wishes, captions, and statuses with their friends through different social media platforms.

International Yoga Day 2024: 20 best wishes and messages to share

Happy International Yoga Day! May your mind be calm, your body be fit, and your spirit be strong. Embrace the power of yoga to achieve physical well-being, mental peace, and spiritual growth. Happy Yoga Day! Wishing you a day filled with peace, harmony, and yoga! Happy International Yoga Day! On this International Yoga Day, may you find the balance and strength within. Namaste! Yoga is not about touching your toes; it’s about what you learn on the way down. Happy Yoga Day! May the practice of yoga bring health, peace, and happiness to your life. Happy International Yoga Day! Celebrate the essence of yoga today—unity, mindfulness, and harmony. Happy Yoga Day! Transform your life with the wisdom of yoga. Happy International Yoga Day! Inhale the future, exhale the past. Happy Yoga Day! The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, and that step is yoga. Happy International Yoga Day! Let’s salute the spirit of yoga today and every day. Happy International Yoga Day! Yoga adds years to your life and life to your years. Happy Yoga Day! Discover the serenity within through the practice of yoga. Happy International Yoga Day! May your yoga practice bring you joy, strength, and peace. Happy Yoga Day! Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self. Happy International Yoga Day! On this International Yoga Day, take a deep breath, and let go of all your worries. Namaste! Find balance, harmony, and peace through yoga. Happy International Yoga Day! Yoga is the perfect opportunity to be curious about who you are. Happy Yoga Day! Let’s celebrate the gift of yoga and the calmness it brings to our lives. Happy International Yoga Day! Today, let’s embrace the essence of yoga—inner peace, mindfulness, and unity. Happy Yoga Day!

International Yoga Day 2024: 20 best quotes to share

"Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self." — The Bhagavad Gita "Yoga is the art work of awareness on the canvas of body, mind, and soul." — Amit Ray "Yoga does not just change the way we see things, it transforms the person who sees." — B.K.S. Iyengar "The body is your temple. Keep it pure and clean for the soul to reside in." — B.K.S. Iyengar "Yoga is not about touching your toes. It is what you learn on the way down." — Jigar Gor "Yoga is the perfect opportunity to be curious about who you are." — Jason Crandell "The nature of yoga is to shine the light of awareness into the darkest corners of the body." — Jason Crandell "Inhale the future, exhale the past." — Unknown "Yoga is the fountain of youth. You're only as young as your spine is flexible." — Bob Harper "Yoga begins right where I am—not where I was yesterday or where I long to be." — Linda Sparrowe "Yoga is the dance of every cell with the music of every breath that creates inner serenity and harmony." — Debasish Mridha "The attitude of gratitude is the highest yoga." — Yogi Bhajan "Yoga is the practice of quieting the mind." — Patanjali "True yoga is not about the shape of your body, but the shape of your life." — Aadil Palkhivala "Yoga is a light, which once lit, will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter your flame." — B.K.S. Iyengar "Yoga is a mirror to look at ourselves from within." — Unknown "Yoga teaches us to cure what need not be endured and endure what cannot be cured." — B.K.S. Iyengar "The beauty is that people often come here for the stretch, and leave with a lot more." — Liza Ciano

International Yoga Day 2024: 20 best statuses and captions to share