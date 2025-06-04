Indian cos raise over ₹12k cr through bonds ahead of RBI policy outcome

Several major Indian companies, including metals-to-mines conglomerate Vedanta, Jubilant Beverages, Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), and Bajaj Housing Finance, together raised more than Rs 12,000 crore from the domestic debt capital market on Wednesday. This comes ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s rate-setting panel’s policy decision, which is expected to cut the repo rate by another 25 basis points (bps).

Vedanta Ltd has raised Rs 5,000 crore in three tranches. It raised Rs 2,400 crore through bonds maturing in two years and five months at a coupon rate of 9.31 per cent. Additionally, it raised Rs 1,750 crore