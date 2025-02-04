Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DEVIT wins two cybersecurity orders from US-based client

DEVIT wins two cybersecurity orders from US-based client

Image

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

DEV Information Technology has secured two significant cybersecurity orders from an existing USA-based enterprise client. These contracts will contribute an annual revenue of USD 250,000 (Rs 2 crore) to the company.

DEV IT will be delivering the following key cybersecurity services:

Compliance Guidance Helping clients meet ISO, HIPAA, and GDPR standards.

24x7 Managed SOC Services Continuous threat monitoring using Cortex and Azure Sentinel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ITCONS E-Solution wins work order from Indian Railways

ITCONS E-Solution wins work order from Indian Railways

Dr. Agarwals Health Care slides on debut

Dr. Agarwals Health Care slides on debut

Power Grid slides as Q3 PAT decline 4% YoY to Rs 3,862 cr

Power Grid slides as Q3 PAT decline 4% YoY to Rs 3,862 cr

Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBudget Session 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Rahul Gandhi in ParliamentIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon