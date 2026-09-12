NTPC Green Energy adds 6.3 MW capacity

NTPC Green Energy (NTPCGREEN) announced commercial operation of the second part capacity of 6.3 MW of its Vanki Wind Energy Project in Nakhatrana, Kutch, Gujarat with effect from on 13 September 2026.

The project is owned by NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy. With the addition of the capacity, the total installed capacity of the NTPC Green Energy Group will increase to 10,842.86 MW from 10,836.56 MW.

NTPC Green Energy remains India's largest renewable energy public sector enterprise (excluding hydro), with 35 operating solar projects, six operating wind projects and 28 offtakers.

The company's consolidated profit after tax increased 38.3% YoY and 54.6% QoQ to Rs 304.84 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations increased 62.7% YoY and 21.3% QoQ to Rs 1,106.86 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The scrip had shed 0.96% to end at Rs 86.90 on the BSE on Friday.

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