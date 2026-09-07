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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterlite Technologies Ltd Spurts 5%, BSE Telecommunication index Gains 1.29%

Sterlite Technologies Ltd Spurts 5%, BSE Telecommunication index Gains 1.29%

Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Sterlite Technologies Ltd has added 23.31% over last one month compared to 3.64% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 2.62% drop in the SENSEX

Sterlite Technologies Ltd gained 5% today to trade at Rs 787.65. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 1.29% to quote at 3722.84. The index is up 3.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, STL Networks Ltd increased 4.82% and HFCL Ltd added 4.11% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 33.72 % over last one year compared to the 5.28% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd has added 23.31% over last one month compared to 3.64% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 2.62% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 21747 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 787.65 on 07 Sep 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 84.65 on 27 Jan 2026.

 

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 9:50 AM IST