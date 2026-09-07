Va Tech Wabag secures effluent treatment plant project from RIL

Va Tech Wabag secured a Medium' order from the Reliance Industries(RIL), towards Design, Engineering, Manufacturing, Supply, Erection & Commissioning of an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), at Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex (DAGEGC), Jamnagar.

The proposed ETP scheduled to be completed in 13 months will be designed comprising chemical and biological treatment using the state-of the art technologies, along with a sludge treatment incorporating low-temperature drying for efficient sludge management.

According to the company's project classification, the value of the order value ranges between Rs 100 crore to Rs 250 crore.