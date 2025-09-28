Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 11:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The highs that haunt: Sensex and Nifty still chasing last year's peaks

The highs that haunt: Sensex and Nifty still chasing last year's peaks

The summit slips from view: Midcaps trail, FPIs exit, domestic liquidity clings to the ledge

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 11:01 PM IST

A year ago, Indian equities scaled lifetime highs, with the Nifty reaching 26,277 and the Sensex approaching 86,000. Since then, both indices have remained more than 6 per cent below those peaks. 
The total market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed companies now stands at ₹450.6 trillion, down from a record ₹478 trillion. Just last week, the gap had nearly closed, with mcap less than 3 per cent short of a fresh peak. 
Broader markets have lagged further. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 remain 7 per cent and 11 per cent below their respective highs, highlighting the relative resilience
