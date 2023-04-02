Gold delivers positive returns eight years on the trot; at 16.1% in FY23

In this section

Gold price declines by Rs 10 to Rs 59,680, silver remains unchanged

Gold prices fall Rs 240 to Rs 59,450, silver declines to Rs 73,000 per kg

Gold price increases by Rs 220 to Rs 59,670, silver remains unchanged

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,000, silver jumps Rs 700 to Rs 74,000

Gold price up by Rs 550, trading at Rs 53,730; silver rises by Rs 700

Gold trading at Rs 50,950 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 58,100/kg

Gold trading at Rs 51,290 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400/kg

The deadline to file updated income tax returns is March 31, 2023

Investors in gold have closed the financial year ended March this year with 16.1 per cent returns in rupee terms and 2.3 per cent returns in dollars. Gold in India has consistently delivered positive returns to investors since fiscal 2016.

