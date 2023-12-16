Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gold price rises Rs 110 to Rs 63,000, silver climbs Rs 1,000 to Rs 78,700

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 100, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,750

Gold

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,900, Rs 57,750, and Rs 58,300, respectively. | Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 7:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold rose marginally by Rs 110 during early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,000, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver climbed Rs 1,000 with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,500.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 100, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,750.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,000.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,150, Rs 63,000, and Rs 63,600, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,750.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,900, Rs 57,750, and Rs 58,300, respectively. 

US gold prices fell on Friday, but eked out a weekly rise as the Federal Reserve shifted to a dovish stance and projected lower interest rates next year.

Spot gold fell 0.8 per cent to $2,019.91 per ounce by 3:33 p.m. ET (2033 GMT) but gained 0.8 per cent for the week. US gold futures settled 0.4 per cent lower at $2,035.70.

"The gold market will continue to mirror what the expectations from the Fed are," said Everett Millman, chief market analyst at Gainesville Coins.

"If the US economy does not improve early in 2024 then that's a very strong sign that gold will continue to push near an all-time high."

Silver fell 1.3 per cent to $23.83 per ounce, and platinum fell 1.8 per cent to $940.75. Both were set for weekly gains.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 78,500.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 80,500.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold price climbs Rs 1,090 to 62,890, silver rises Rs 2,500 to 77,500

India's Nov Russian oil imports hit 4-month high, up 3% from Oct: Report

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Oil prices edge up 1% on bigger-than-expected US storage withdrawal

Gold prices dip Rs 220, silver falls Rs 100, trading at Rs 75,700 per kg


Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices Federal Reserve

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon