Gold prices fell by Rs 110, silver down by Rs 500, trades at Rs 77,100/1 kg

The price of 24-carat gold saw a decline of Rs 110 during Saturday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 60,050, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices, too fell by Rs 500 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,100.

The price of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 100, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 55,050.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,050.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,200, Rs 60,050, and Rs 60,390, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,050.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,200, Rs 55,050, and Rs 55,350, respectively.



Also Read Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070 Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400 Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500 Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200 Gold prices rise to reach Rs 60,160, silver prices unchanged at Rs 77,600 Gold rallies to Rs 60,000, silver prices appreciate to reach Rs 77,600 Palm oil futures edges up on supply concerns amid India festive demand Gold prices rise to reach Rs 59,670, silver appreciates to Rs 77,100 Silver remains unchanged, gold falls by Rs 50, trading at Rs 59,400/10g

On Friday, US gold trimmed initial gains, but was still headed for a weekly rise after an increase in the US unemployment rate boosted bets of a pause in the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,940.94 per ounce by 1:49 p.m. EDT (1749 GMT), after rising as much as 0.6 per cent earlier in the session. It was poised for a 1.4 per cent weekly gain after prices touched one-month highs on Wednesday.

One kg of silver is currently trading at Rs 77,100 in Delhi and Mumbai.

In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 80,200.



(With inputs from Reuters)