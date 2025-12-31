Gold glitters, silver surges, equities disappoint as 2025 returns diverge

How did gold, silver and bitcoin perform in 2025?

The yellow metal sprinted from ₹75,857 per 10 gram in 2024 to ₹1.34 lakh this year, while silver jumped from ₹86,017 per kg to ₹2.32 lakh per kg. Bitcoin declined by 5.2 per cent after rising by 121 per cent and 157 per cent in the previous years.

How did the Sensex and Nifty end 2025?

The benchmark Sensex gained 9.06 per cent while the Nifty rose 10.5 per cent. The dollar returns for the Sensex and Nifty were 3.8 per cent and 5.2 per cent, respectively, with most major benchmark indices delivering better returns. The Sensex ended the last day of 2025 at 85,221, a gain of 0.6 per cent, while the Nifty ended the session at 26,130, a gain of 0.7 per cent. The Sensex is 1.09 per cent and the Nifty 0.75 per cent away from the intraday highs they hit in early December.

What do broader market indices and stock-level returns show?

The broader Nifty Midcap 100 rose by 5.7 per cent while the Nifty Smallcap 100 declined by 5.62 per cent. But the returns by indices mask a starker reality of the rout in the broader markets. Nearly 60 per cent of the top 1,000 listed stocks have delivered negative returns. Markets had to grapple with earnings disappointments and uncertainty over US trade policy. The US imposed a punitive 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods in August, and negotiations for a trade deal have since failed to make any breakthrough.

Why did markets hold up despite weak earnings?

"Despite weak earnings, markets held up because of the strong inflow from retail investors into domestic mutual funds. But weak earnings coupled with elevated valuations drove foreign portfolio investor selling," said Pramod Gubbi, cofounder of Marcellus Investment Managers.

How did FPIs and domestic mutual funds position in 2025?

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers worth ₹1.6 trillion, while domestic mutual funds were net buyers worth ₹4.9 trillion.

Why did policy measures fail to lift sentiment?

Even policy measures such as the goods and services tax (GST) rationalisation and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) interest rate reductions failed to excite investors, as they came after the tariff shock and merely cushioned its impact. Elevated valuations pushed investors to book profits on modest rallies.

How do valuations look across large caps, midcaps and small caps?

The Nifty's one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple stands at around 20.2 against its 10-year average of 21.1. But the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 are trading at much higher multiples than their 10-year averages.

What could trigger a breakout in equities from here?

A decisive breakout from the current levels will require positive surprises on both the US trade and earnings fronts.

What are the key risks and hopes for 2026?

"Going forward, the hope is that GST-led growth will materialise and earnings will recover. The challenge is whether the earnings stay through 2026 because we need a recovery in job creation, which will in turn boost consumption and in turn help private sector capex," said Gubbi.

Which sectors and stocks stood out in 2025?

The Nifty PSU Bank index, which rose 30.5 per cent, and the Nifty Metal index, which rose 29.1 per cent, were the best-performing sectoral indices, while the Realty and Media indices were the worst performers. Shriram Finance, which rose 72.4 per cent, was the best-performing Nifty stock, while Force Motors, which rose 216 per cent, was the best performer in the Nifty 500.

What do market experts advise for next year?

Market experts said asset allocation is key to better returns next year.