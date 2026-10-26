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Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil prices slip from near six-months highs despite supply concerns

Oil prices slip from near six-months highs despite supply concerns

US crude futures were down $1.60, or 1.55%, at $101.67 per barrel by 0018 GMT while Brent crude futures were down $1.56 or 1.34% at $115.16

crude oil. oil

Prices had settled nearly $3 higher on Friday after Houthi attacks in ‌Saudi Arabia stoked energy supply concerns

Reuters BEIJING
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2026 | 8:00 AM IST

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Oil prices fell on Monday ​after surging to near six-month ​highs late last week, although ‌ongoing attacks on Saudi Arabia kept supply concerns in focus.

US crude futures were down $1.60, or 1.55%, at $101.67 per barrel by 0018 GMT. Brent crude futures were down $1.56 or 1.34% at $115.16.

Prices had settled nearly $3 higher on Friday after Houthi attacks in ‌Saudi Arabia stoked energy supply concerns. Brent finished the week up 6% and WTI ended 2.3% higher.

Attacks continued over the weekend with Houthis saying they had attacked the ​Saudi airport and oil facilities on Saturday. Saudi Arabia ‌said on Sunday it had intercepted more missiles and ​drones.

 

The ‌top oil exporter restarted partial operations at ‌its main airport on Sunday after damage in a previous ‌round of Houthi ​attacks even as ​the militant group vowed to keep targeting the facility. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 8:00 AM IST