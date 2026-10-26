Oil prices fell on Monday ​after surging to near six-month ​highs late last week, although ‌ongoing attacks on Saudi Arabia kept supply concerns in focus.

US crude futures were down $1.60, or 1.55%, at $101.67 per barrel by 0018 GMT. Brent crude futures were down $1.56 or 1.34% at $115.16.

Prices had settled nearly $3 higher on Friday after Houthi attacks in ‌Saudi Arabia stoked energy supply concerns. Brent finished the week up 6% and WTI ended 2.3% higher.

Attacks continued over the weekend with Houthis saying they had attacked the ​Saudi airport and oil facilities on Saturday. Saudi Arabia ‌said on Sunday it had intercepted more missiles and ​drones.

The ‌top oil exporter restarted partial operations at ‌its main airport on Sunday after damage in a previous ‌round of Houthi ​attacks even as ​the militant group vowed to keep targeting the facility.