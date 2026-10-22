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Home / Markets / Commodities / Asian markets slip, led by South Korea, despite upbeat US tech earnings

Asian markets slip, led by South Korea, despite upbeat US tech earnings

MSCI's Asia-Pacific index outside Japan fell 0.2%, while South Korean shares dropped over 1%. Concerns over AI spending and Gulf tensions offset stronger-than-expected US technology earnings

Asian stocks

Image: Bloomberg

Reuters HONG KONG
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 8:13 AM IST

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Asian stocks struggled to stay above water in early trade on Thursday, as tech earnings optimism provided only fleeting support amid lingering concerns ​over AI and uncertainty in the Gulf.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ​outside Japan was down 0.2 per cent, on track for a fourth straight week of decline. ‌Japan's Nikkei stock index gave up earlier gains to trade 0.4 per cent lower, while Korean shares were down more than 1 per cent.

US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.4 per cent at 7,765.8. Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street to a higher close as better-than-expected earnings reports from market heavyweights helped ease some concerns over the sustainability and profitability of massive AI build-outs.

 

Space X posted its first profit as a public company, Meta reported third-quarter revenue that beat expectations, while AI server maker Super Micro forecast quarterly revenue and profit margin that both topped estimates.

However, Meta's plan to issue non-voting Class C common stock drew renewed scrutiny on AI spending.

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"There's a lot ‌of noise out there at the moment and investors are still digesting this morning's results," said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

"Also, we're really only at the start of the meaty part of earnings season, which is coming at the same time that investors are tackling the uncertainty from an upcoming Fed decision, geopolitical risks, and US mid-terms."

In a sign of subdued risk sentiment, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was down 4.2 basis points at 5.1065 per cent, while the yield ​on 30-year notes was at a one-week low of 5.3968 per cent.

Meanwhile, Brent crude rose 1.1 per cent to $110.03 a barrel, near ‌a five-month high. The US ordered diplomats to leave Saudi Arabia amid Houthi strikes, while the New York Times reported the US and Israeli militaries had developed specific plans for renewed ​attacks on ‌Iran after the US midterm elections, which take place on November 3.

In currencies, the dollar index, which tracks ‌the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, dipped to 102.2. The euro was little changed at $1.1231.

The yen was also flat at 158.125, after Deputy Bank of ‌Japan ​Governor Ryozo Himino ​signalled his readiness to raise borrowing costs. The Korean won was muted at 1325.9, after the Bank of Korea left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.00 per cent on Thursday.

Gold ‌was slightly lower at $4115.5 per ​ounce. [GOL/]

Bitcoin was down 0.4 per cent at $84,284.05, while ether was 0.6 per cent lower at $2,476.34.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 8:13 AM IST