Bitcoin at 21-month-high as US SEC approves Bitcoin ETF from heavyweights

After the announcement, Bitcoin briefly touched $47,600, the highest since December 2021, before cooling down to $46,600 for the first time since April 2022

Photo: Bloomberg

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 9:27 AM IST

The cryptocurrency market rallied on Thursday as the US Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) approved exchange-traded funds (ETFs). After the announcement, Bitcoin briefly touched $47,600, the highest since December 2021, before cooling down to $46,600 for the first time since April 2022. It has gained 1.5 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was up over 10 per cent and was trading at over $2,580 on Thursday at 8:30 am, according to CoinMarketCap. Other smaller tokens like Cardano, Avalanche, Polkadot and Polygon also traded over 10 per cent in the green.
The US SEC approved 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs, including those by BlackRock, Invesco and Fidelity. These ETFs, seen as game changers for Bitcoin, will allow investors exposure to the world's largest cryptocurrency without directly owning it.

These ETFs will be listed on the Nasdaq, New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), and Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) and will comprise physical Bitcoin purchased from exchanges. According to a report by Reuters, Nasdaq and CBOE have also created a mechanism for market surveillance with Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the US.

The ETFs will also allow institutional investors to invest in Bitcoin without directly owning these digital assets.

Even before the US SEC's approval, big fund managers had started a fee war to attract more investors. Earlier this month, BlackRock announced it would charge 0.25 per cent as its fee rather than 0.30 per cent announced earlier. Ark Investment Management lowered the fees to 0.21 per cent from 0.25 per cent.

The approval of ETFs also marks a U-turn with respect to the SEC's stance on these funds. Since 2013, the commission has rejected Bitcoin ETFs, stating that these can be easily manipulated. However, last year, a US court ruled that the SEC was wrong to reject the application by Grayscale Investments to convert its existing Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an ETF.

For now, the approval of Bitcoin ETFs seems like a big win for the crypto industry, which has been struggling with a number of troubles since the fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX. 
First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 9:27 AM IST

