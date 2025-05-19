Monday, May 19, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coinbase Global to become first crypto exchange to join S&P 500 index

With the inclusion, Coinbase Global will replace Discover Financial Services in the S&P 500 index

Crypto USA

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

The US-based cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase Global, is all set to join Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 Index today, Monday, May 19, 2025. This inclusion marks the first time a digital asset company will be included in the benchmark index. 
The S&P 500 is a market-capitalisation-weighted index that tracks 500 leading publicly traded companies in the US. With the inclusion, Coinbase will replace Discover Financial Services in the S&P 500.
 
"Coinbase Global Inc. (NASD: COIN) will replace Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, May 19," said S&P Global in a release.   ALSO READ: Bitcoin struggles at high levels, consolidates around $104k: What's next? 
Notably, Capital One Financial Corp, which is also part of the S&P 500, is acquiring Discover Financial, with the deal expected to close soon, pending final conditions, said S&P Global.
 
 
                        (Source: S&P Global/https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/documents/indexnews/announcements/20250512-1478052/1478052_dfs5.pdf) 

Topics : crytocurrencies crypto trading Wall Street crypto investments cryptocurrencies cryptocurrency

First Published: May 19 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

