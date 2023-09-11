Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.54%)
66961.81 + 362.90
Nifty (0.61%)
19940.00 + 120.05
Nifty Smallcap (1.37%)
5995.00 + 81.10
Nifty Midcap (0.85%)
41326.15 + 348.40
Nifty Bank (0.53%)
45396.40 + 240.00
Heatmap

Coinbase to halt exchange services in India amid regulatory challenges

Global cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase advises Indian users to withdraw funds by September 25

Coinbase

Coinbase

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 1:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange, has begun notifying its Indian users of its decision to stop all exchange services in the country due to ongoing regulatory challenges, according to a report by the Economic Times. Users have been asked to withdraw any remaining funds from their accounts before September 25. Moreover, Coinbase has disabled new signups for Indian users on its platform, instead suggesting that they download the Coinbase Wallet.
 
This move comes after an 18-month effort by Coinbase to reintroduce its services in India. Despite its attempts, the company has been unable to gain the approval of local authorities. This situation led to the departure of at least two prominent executives, including Durgesh Kaushik, who joined Coinbase as senior director for market expansion last year.
 
The Coinbase exchange app has been specifically tailored for Indian users. However, the app has attracted just under 50,000 monthly active users in the country, according to a report by Tech Crunch.
 
Coinbase's CEO, Brian Armstrong, visited India in the past year to launch the exchange service by adding support for the popular local payment instrument, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). However, the regulatory body overseeing UPI declined to acknowledge Coinbase's India launch. Shortly after that, Coinbase suspended its support for the UPI payment system.

Also Read: This state-owned power generation stock has zoomed 100% in 3 months
 
At the time, Coinbase expressed its commitment to collaborating with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and other relevant authorities. They also mentioned experimenting with alternative payment methods, although these efforts did not come to fruition.
 
In May of the previous year, Armstrong stated that Coinbase had to cease trading services in India due to "informal pressure" from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the country's central bank. Armstrong highlighted that cryptocurrency trading is not illegal in India, but certain elements within the government, including the RBI, appeared less enthusiastic about it. This led to what was referred to in the press as a 'shadow ban,' characterised by subtle behind-the-scenes pressure to restrict cryptocurrency-related payments, potentially involving UPI.
 
For the past five years, Indian authorities have maintained a cautious approach to cryptocurrencies, emphasising the importance of international cooperation in regulating these digital assets.
 
On September 8, ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, Coinbase posted through its official X (formerly Twitter) account, stating that most of the G20 members had made progress towards "regulatory clarity for crypto." The post called out the United States for being an outlier. Moreover, the pictorial representation captioned, "A picture paints a thousand words," also showed India to be an outlier in the Asia continent.
The Leaders' Declaration released at the end of the G20 does endorse the Financial Stability Board's (FSB) high-level recommendations for regulating, supervising, and overseeing crypto-assets activities and markets, along with global "stablecoin" arrangements. 

Also Read: G20 New Delhi declaration set to give India's crypto regulation a fillip
 
The declaration also stated the need for consistent global implementation to prevent regulatory arbitrage and spoke on the importance of addressing money laundering and terrorism financing risks in the cryptocurrency space.
 
However, it is too soon to see the larger implications of this on the cryptocurrency ecosystem.
 

Also Read

Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs

Crypto wrap: Market remained in green despite rate hikes by Fed, BoE

Fintech companies in talks to decide on rules for self-regulation

Crypto wrap: Markets resilient amid SEC action against Binance, Coinbase

Crypto wrap: Fed's rate hike comment, SEC cases drag Bitcoin to 3-month low

Crypto wrap: Anticipation of G20 Summit outcome keeps bulls, bears fighting

Regulations of global cryptocurrency assets to be focus of G20 summit

IMF, FSB to lay down crypto regulation framework for G20 discussion

Discussions on global framework to regulate crypto underway: FM Sitharaman

US court ruling on Grayscale ETF pushes crypto market up, Bitcoin jumps 5%

Topics : cryptocurrency cryptocurrencies crypto trading BS Web Reports Companies National Payments Corporation of India

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreLG Gram 16 ReviewStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayG20 SummitTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon