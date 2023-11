The equity market faces two major challenges in the form of high US bond yields and strength in the US dollar, says MANISH GUNWANI, head-equities, Bandhan Asset Management Company (AMC). In an interview with Abhishek Kumar, Gunwani says equities may find it tough unless there is an easing in these two fronts. Edited excerpts:

The market has cooled off after a strong rally. Do you expect the consolidation phase to persist?